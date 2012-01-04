CES: Over Two Thirds of U.S. Homes Have HDTVs
The number of HDTV in U.S. households continues to
rise, hitting 69% according to new consumer research from Leichtman
Research Group, Inc. (LRG), up from 17% in 2006. That means 52% of U.S.
homes have adopted it in the last five year.
The
survey also found that a growing number homes have multiple HD sets,
with 48% of HDTV households having more than one HDTV. Overall, about
one-third of all U.S. households now have multiple HDTV sets -- up from
about one-sixth of all households two years ago, and 4% five years ago.
Yet
about 45% of TV sets in HD households, and close to 60% of all TV sets
in the US, are not HDTVs, which means a great deal of viewing still
occurs in standard definition.
"In
just the past five years, over half of all US households have adopted
HDTV, bringing the total to nearly 70% of all households having at least
one HDTV set" said Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for
Leichtman Research Group, Inc. "While lower prices have helped to
expand the base of HD households, and those who have multiple HDTV sets,
still close to 60% of all TV sets in US households are not HDTVs -- this
provides ample opportunity for the sale of more HDTV sets going
forward."
The findings are based
on a survey of 1,302 households throughout the United States for the new
LRG study, "HDTV and 3D TV 2011." It is the ninth annual iteration of
the HD study.
The survey also
found relatively robust demand for new HD sets, despite poor economic
conditions. About 21% of all households purchased a new TV set in the
past 12 months, and 19% of all households plan to purchase a new TV set
in the next 12 months.
But the
survey found sluggish growth in 3D sets. Less than 3% of all U.S.
households currently have an HDTV set that is 3D-capable -- and 45% of
this group do not watch any content in 3D.
In
terms of demand for 3D sets, nearly 80% of adults in the U.S. have heard
of 3D TV. But of those who have heard of 3D TV, only 5% are very
interested in getting a 3D TV.
In
other findings, the report notes that higher income groups are much more
likely to have HD sets, prices for HD sets continue to drop and that
the amount of HD programming continues to increase.
About
85% of those with annual household incomes over $75,000 have an HDTV
compared to only 47% for those households with incomes below $30,000.
About two thirds (67%) of homes with incomes of $30,000-$75,000 had HD
sets.
Mean reported spending on
an HDTV sets was about $940, a drop of about 23% from two years ago, and
about half the cost five years ago.
Respondents
who get their HD programing from a cable, satellite or telco provider
reported a significant increase in the number of HD channels, with the
mean number of HD channels hitting 75. That is up from 28 five years ago
and about 53 channels two years.
