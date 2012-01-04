CES: Over Two Thirds of U.S. Homes Have HDTVs

Complete Coverage: CES 2012

The number of HDTV in U.S. households continues to

rise, hitting 69% according to new consumer research from Leichtman

Research Group, Inc. (LRG), up from 17% in 2006. That means 52% of U.S.

homes have adopted it in the last five year.

The

survey also found that a growing number homes have multiple HD sets,

with 48% of HDTV households having more than one HDTV. Overall, about

one-third of all U.S. households now have multiple HDTV sets -- up from

about one-sixth of all households two years ago, and 4% five years ago.

Yet

about 45% of TV sets in HD households, and close to 60% of all TV sets

in the US, are not HDTVs, which means a great deal of viewing still

occurs in standard definition.

"In

just the past five years, over half of all US households have adopted

HDTV, bringing the total to nearly 70% of all households having at least

one HDTV set" said Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for

Leichtman Research Group, Inc. "While lower prices have helped to

expand the base of HD households, and those who have multiple HDTV sets,

still close to 60% of all TV sets in US households are not HDTVs -- this

provides ample opportunity for the sale of more HDTV sets going

forward."

The findings are based

on a survey of 1,302 households throughout the United States for the new

LRG study, "HDTV and 3D TV 2011." It is the ninth annual iteration of

the HD study.

The survey also

found relatively robust demand for new HD sets, despite poor economic

conditions. About 21% of all households purchased a new TV set in the

past 12 months, and 19% of all households plan to purchase a new TV set

in the next 12 months.

But the

survey found sluggish growth in 3D sets. Less than 3% of all U.S.

households currently have an HDTV set that is 3D-capable -- and 45% of

this group do not watch any content in 3D.

In

terms of demand for 3D sets, nearly 80% of adults in the U.S. have heard

of 3D TV. But of those who have heard of 3D TV, only 5% are very

interested in getting a 3D TV.

In

other findings, the report notes that higher income groups are much more

likely to have HD sets, prices for HD sets continue to drop and that

the amount of HD programming continues to increase.

About

85% of those with annual household incomes over $75,000 have an HDTV

compared to only 47% for those households with incomes below $30,000.

About two thirds (67%) of homes with incomes of $30,000-$75,000 had HD

sets.

Mean reported spending on

an HDTV sets was about $940, a drop of about 23% from two years ago, and

about half the cost five years ago.

Respondents

who get their HD programing from a cable, satellite or telco provider

reported a significant increase in the number of HD channels, with the

mean number of HD channels hitting 75. That is up from 28 five years ago

and about 53 channels two years.