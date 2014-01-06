CES: Netflix To Stream 4K Content on LG TVs

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings (pictured) took the stage at LG’s opening press conference at CES to announce that the company would stream UltraHD (UHD) content over LG TVs in 2014.

Hastings noted that House of Cards had already been shot in UHD and that it would be available for real time streaming in UHD in 2014 on LG TVs

The announcement was part of a major push by LG into UHD with 12 new models.

LG also highlighted a number of other innovations in screen technologies with a major push to expand OLED displays, with six new models, and the U.S. launch of its LG Flex smartphone, which has a curved screen. The smartphone is expected to become available in the first quarter of 2014 on Sprint, AT&T and T-Mobile.