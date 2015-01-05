CES: Netflix to ID TVs That Supply ‘Superior’ OTT Video

Netflix already offers its app on a multitude of connected TVs, and it will soon tell consumers which ones deliver a “superior Internet TV experience” when viewed through the Netflix lens.

The streaming giant on Monday announced the “Netflix Recommended TV” program, billing it as an independent TV evaluation program to help consumers identify which TVs do the best job delivering OTT video.

Starting this spring, Sony, LG Electronics, Sharp Electronics, Vizio and “manufacturers of Roku TVs” (a group that now includes Hisense, TCL, Insignia/Best Buy and Haier) are expected to be the first to carry Netflix’s new seal of approval. Netflix said qualified sets will carry a Netflix Recommended TV logo, noting that more details on performance criteria will be announced this spring, though the app launch speed and how quickly the TVs resume video playback will play a part.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.