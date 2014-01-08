CES: NBC Selects Akamai For Winter Olympics Streaming

Complete Coverage: CES 2014

Akamai Technologies has announced that it has been selected by NBC Olympics to provide a complete suite of cloud services for online video streaming delivery, site performance and security services for the company’s production of the 2014 Olympic Winter Games in Sochi, Russia

The Sochi Olympics will be the first time that all Winter Games competitions will be streamed live.

For live and on-demand video delivery, NBC Olympics will be using Akamai Digital Media solutions to stream all 98 events, including every medal competition, event highlights, and athlete interviews and profiles.

Akamai is also supporting DVR functions such as pause and event rewinds.

A suite of cloud-based media workflow, storage and delivery tools will also help provide the quality and scale for what is expected to be very heavy multi-device consumption.

“We are pleased to be working with Akamai, and are confident that the breadth of the Akamai cloud services, including high-quality video, site performance and security, will improve the viewer experience while watching the Games on either NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports Live Extra app,” explained Richard Cordella, senior VP/GM of digital media at the NBC Sports Group in a statement. “Viewers will enjoy a consistent and high-quality experience on any device, anywhere.”