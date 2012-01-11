CES: Myspace Partners With Panasonic On New Social TV Service

Complete Coverage: CES 2012

After acquiring Myspace from News Corp. last year, the new owners have announced plans to launch an over-the-top service Myspace TV on the next-generation of Panasonic VIERA Connect-enabled HDTVs.

Initial channels on Myspace TV will focus on music, drawing on Myspace's library of 100,000 music videos and 42 million songs to combine both content and social media experiences. But the service has also announced plans to expand beyond music to encompass movies, news, sports and reality channels that would offer popular TV fare.

The lauch is expected to occur in the first half of 2012.

"Myspace was the first successful social network because it allowed individuals to share their interests, listen to music, express their creativity and connect around the things they love," said Myspace CEO Tim Vanderhook. "Historically, TV has been a shared experience, as people gathered together to watch their favorite programs. Our belief was that we could enhance the TV experience by increasing viewers' ability to connect to both content and each other. By partnering with Panasonic, we're bringing together the content that people love and a social experience in one service: Myspace TV."

A companion app for the service will be available on tablets and smartphones.