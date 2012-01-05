CES: Motorola Hooks Up Smart-Home Hub

Complete Coverage: CES 2012

Motorola Mobility will roll out a device it touts will act as the brains of the connected home of the future at next week's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The Connected Home Gateway, built on Motorola's 4Home platform for home automation, security and energy management, plugs into any outlet in the home and automatically connects to the different devices it discovers. That promises to let service providers sell new services that let customers remotely control and monitor their lights, thermostats, security systems and other "smart home" components.

"People want anywhere, anytime access to their digital lives," Motorola Mobility president Dan Moloney said in a statement. "Our suite of award-winning products addresses the new ways that people are embracing their connected lifestyle in the home."

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.