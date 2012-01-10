CES: Morega Systems Demos New TV Everywhere Products

Complete Coverage: CES 2012

In a bid to simplify the process of a launching TV Everywhere solutions, Morega Systems is introducing a new media streaming and portability product at CES, the Morega QewStation II and will be demoing new software development kits for TV Everywhere apps.

The QewStation II, which has embedded MoCA 1.1 and a powerful video transcoding system-on-chip (SoC), is being demoed at CES as a white-label hardware and software solution that could be branded and customized for individual operators.

"With the QewStation II, consumers now have the ability to easily take premium cable and television video content with them wherever they go, and view it on the broadest range of screens and devices," noted Philip Poulidis, president and chief executive officer of Morega Systems in a statement. "More importantly, with an extensive set of development tools and technologies, Morega makes it simple for MSOs to deploy and support the QewStation II and for CE manufacturers to integrate its components and software into their own products - -and ultimately provide their customers with rich, flexible content viewing capabilities."

Separately Morega also unveiled secure DTCP-IP software development kits for TV Everywhere apps at CES that are designed to simplify the process of delivering authenticated content to more devices.

The kits are for embedded Linux platforms and media players on the latest popular mobile operating systems, including Android, iOS, Windows and Macintosh.

"[This] secure, hardened and renewable content protection technology solution...enables both CE vendors and pay TV operators to develop applications that empower their subscribers to navigate, discover and select content on a mobile device of their own choosing," noted Poulidis in a statement. "Our customers can rapidly and cost-effectively bring to market high-value applications with their own look and feel, strongly differentiate their service offerings, and create a competitive advantage."