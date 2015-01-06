CES: MoCA 2.0 Field Tests Pump Out 400 Mbps-Plus

The Multimedia over Coax Alliance (MoCA) has released preliminary results of ongoing MoCA 2.0 field trials showing that the technology, used in gateways, set-tops and whole-home DVRs and to extend in-home WiFi connectivity, is hitting net throughput of 400 Mbps or greater in 90% of all coax “paths,” with net throughputs of greater than 350 Mbps seen in 95% of paths.

The field tests, which are expected to be completed in March, showed that the 2.0 version of MoCA can reliably reach the platform’s advertised net/MAC throughputs.

MoCA, which announced the results in tandem with this week’s International CES, said the findings were based on 108 homes tested in the U.S. using laptop-based application test kits running in tandem with MoCA 2.0-certified devices from Broadcom and Entropic Communications. The test app created MoCA 2.0 networks at frequencies from 500 MHz to 1.6 GHz.

