CES: M-Go, Samsung Expand into 4K Downloads

M-Go has expanded the UHD streaming service launched in November with Samsung, to include a download service.

The service, which uses technology from the Secure Content Storage Association, will allow consumers to download purchased 4K content on a device and then watch the content on their Samsung 4K UHD and new 2015 Samsung SUHD TVs.

Separately, M-Go, which is a joint venture between Technicolor and DreamWorks Animation, announced that it is will used technology from the image technology company Beamr to improve streaming quality.

Beamr’s technology will help reduce buffering, speed up streaming and lower costs, which in turn will provide faster streaming of 4K UHD content with lower bandwidth requirements.