CES: LG, Samsung, Sony And Vizio On Board With Google TV 2.0

Complete Coverage: CES 2012

Google said it has lined up LG Electronics in addition to existing partners Samsung Electronics, Sony and Vizio, which have committed to developing Google TV-based products, as the search giant tries to reignite interest in its Web-centric TV strategy leading into next week's Consumer Electronics Show.

The new (and renewed) partnerships were announced in a blog posting Thursday by Mickey Kim, head of Google TV partnerships.

Google's Act 2 in the connected-TV space comes after the first iteration of Google TV failed to take off.

The platform's two initial partners, Sony and Logitech International, experienced poor sales of products they launched in late 2010. Logitech has said it has no plans to deliver another Google TV-based device after losing $100 million on the effort.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel News.