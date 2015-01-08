CES: JVC Shows off 4KCAM Line

In an example of how 4K cameras are getting smaller, less expensive and more powerful, JVC Professional Video is showing off two cameras in its new 4KCAM line during this year’s CES.

The two models are the GY-LS300 and GY-HM200.

“With its Super 35 sensor, the new GY-LS300 marks JVC’s official entry into the large imager camera market,” said Dave Walton, assistant vice president of marketing communications. “Plus, we’ve also introduced the GY-HM200, which is our most affordable streaming camcorder, and it’s loaded with professional features for ENG and commercial production.”

The GY-LS300 can shoot in a variety of formats, including 4K Ultra HD, Full HD with 4:2:2 sampling, SD, and web-friendly proxy format.

The camera’s 4K Super 35mm CMOS sensor combined with an industry standard Micro Four Thirds (MFT) lens mount, which allows it to be used with a wide variety of lenses.

Edgar Shane, general manager of engineering, JVC Professional Products, explained in a statement that “only the GY-LS300 electronically adapts the active area of its Super 35 CMOS sensor to also accommodate MFT, Super 16, and other lenses, which connect to our MFT lens mount with third-party adapters. The GY-LS300’s Variable Scan Mapping is unique in the industry and gives filmmakers unprecedented flexibility.”

The GY-HM200 delivers 4K Ultra HD, 4:2:2 Full HD, and SD imagery with a 1/2.3-inch BSI CMOS chip and has a built-in 12x zoom lens.

Both the GY-HM200 and GY-LS300 include a built-in HD streaming engine with Wi-Fi and 4G LTE connectivity for live HD transmission.

The GY-HM200 has a suggested price of $2,995 and will be available in February, while the GY-LS300 will cost around $4,450 and will be available in March.