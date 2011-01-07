CES: ION Media Preps Imminent Mobile DTV Launch

ION Media Networks has committed to upgrading its stations to launch mobile digital TV signals in the first quarter of 2011, a move that will make mobile DTV signals available in the nation's top 10 TV markets within 60 says.

ION has long been a long standing supporter of the technology and played a pioneering role in orchestrating industry R&D on mobile television through the Open Mobile Video Coalition. ION is currently a member of both OMVC and the Mobile Content Venture.

"We look forward to advancing Mobile DTV as part of a comprehensive next-generation broadcast offering for 21st century TV viewers," says Brandon Burgess, CEO, ION Media Networks in a statement. "We welcome collaborative efforts among groups such as MCV and Mobile500 and support their efforts to advance dialogues with device manufacturers."

ION decision to launch services means that stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Dallas, Washington DC, Atlanta, Boston and Detroit will have mobile DTV capabilty within 60 days..

The ION stations in these key markets will follow the MCV business partnership roll-out plans and deliver two mobile feeds--the primary ION Television general entertainment network and its Qubo children's programming network.