CES: Intel Chips Lock Down HD Over-The-Top Video

Intel this week will debut the second generation of its Core

processor family for personal computers, which includes

content-protection features aimed at reassuring Hollywood studios that

their HD movies won't get pillaged by digital pirates.

The chip

giant is announcing details of the chip architecture, code-named Sandy

Bridge, at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week. Intel

is working with studios and online distributors -- including Best Buy's

CinemaNow, Sonic Solutions and Warner Bros. Digital Distribution -- to

let PCs with the chips securely play back HD content.

The 2nd

Generation Core processors' content-security features, dubbed Intel

Insider, give content owners and video services the ability to release

more movies in HD via Internet digital downloads the same day they

become available on DVD and Blu-ray Disc, according to Intel.

Click here to read the full article on Multichannel.com.