CES: Intel Chips Lock Down HD Over-The-Top Video
Intel this week will debut the second generation of its Core
processor family for personal computers, which includes
content-protection features aimed at reassuring Hollywood studios that
their HD movies won't get pillaged by digital pirates.
The chip
giant is announcing details of the chip architecture, code-named Sandy
Bridge, at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week. Intel
is working with studios and online distributors -- including Best Buy's
CinemaNow, Sonic Solutions and Warner Bros. Digital Distribution -- to
let PCs with the chips securely play back HD content.
The 2nd
Generation Core processors' content-security features, dubbed Intel
Insider, give content owners and video services the ability to release
more movies in HD via Internet digital downloads the same day they
become available on DVD and Blu-ray Disc, according to Intel.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.