CES: Hollywood Studios, CE Brands Form UHD Alliance

The major Hollywood studios, consumer electronics companies, content distributors and others have announced the formation of a new group, the UHD Alliance, that will push for new standards to support improvements in the 4K arena with improvements in resolutions, high dynamic range, wider color gamut, immersive 3D audio and other areas.

Founding members include DirecTV, Dolby, LG Electronics, Netflix, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Sony Visual Product, Technicolor, The Walt Disney Studios, Twentieth Century Fox and Warner Bros. Entertainment.

“The innovative advancements and quality improvements with TVs are evolving rapidly, as seen throughout CES,” said Mike Dunn, president, Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment in a statement. “The UHD Alliance will benefit consumers by identifying products and content that will give the true UHD experience.”

“These technologies allow us to utilize a much broader palette to tell our stories while providing viewers with true-to-life colors, superior contrast and premium picture quality,” added Ron Sanders, president, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment in a statement. “Working with a wide industry consortium is the best way to deliver these experiences within premium entertainment.”

Another goal will be work “helping consumers benefit from a seamless, integrated and high-quality Ultra-HD ecosystem from end-to-end,” the group noted.