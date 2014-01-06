CES: H&M Plans 'Shoppable' Super Bowl Ad

Complete Coverage: CES 2014

The partnership will allow consumers to use their remote control to “engage with the advertising content and opt-in to purchase products as they view the new Spring collection of David Beckham Bodywear,” the companies report.

The ad campaign will launch with an ad during this year’s Super Bowl.

As part of the campaign the company is launching an H&M t-commerce boutique. Consumers can access this at Delivery Agent’s ShopTV on select Samsung Smart TVs or on ShopTV on the web, mobile devices and tablets.

“This is a game-changer for the advertising industry,” said Mike Fitzsimmons, Delivery Agent CEO. “With the upcoming launch of the t-commerce-enabled H&M Super Bowl XLVIII ad, we are collectively redefining the power and effectiveness of television advertising. Years ago, the world talked about the potential associated with buying Jennifer Aniston’s sweater. H&M, in an industry first, will now realize that potential by making their Super Bowl XLVIII ad actionable and directly measurable.”

Delivery Agent will showcase the integrated t-commerce shopping experience with H&M at CES.