CES: Escort Adds Android Devices to Mobile DTV Receiver
Automotive accessory manufacturer Escort Inc. has announced
plans to expand the compatibility of its Escort MobileTV accessory so that
Android tablets and smartphones will be able to use it to receive mobile DTV
broadcasts. .
In December 2012, the Escort MobileTV accessory, which is a
miniature digital TV receiver that allows users to get mobile DTV broadcasts,
launched with compatibility for Apple's iPhones, iPads and iPod Touch devices.
The upgraded Escort MobileTV accessory will work with that
new iDTV USA app, which will soon be available on the Google Play Store, so
that Android devices can get the signals.
The Dyle mobile DTV broadcast has been launched by more than
90 stations in 35 markets reaching upwards of 55% of the population.
"By addressing the significant installed base of
Android smartphones and tablets, Escort will play an important role in making
Mobile TV available to a large segment of US consumers," noted Salil Dalvi
and Erik Moreno, co-general managers of Mobile Content Venture.
"Teaming up with iDTV USA and Dyle mobile TV has enabled
Escort to deliver mobile digital TV for customers on the go," added John
Larson, president and CEO of Escort, in a statement. "Adding to our
successful product release of the Apple compatible Escort MobileTV, we are now
including Android customers who will soon be able to view their favorite TV
programs while traveling."
