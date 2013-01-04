CES: Escort Adds Android Devices to Mobile DTV Receiver

CompleteCoverage: CES 2013

Automotive accessory manufacturer Escort Inc. has announced

plans to expand the compatibility of its Escort MobileTV accessory so that

Android tablets and smartphones will be able to use it to receive mobile DTV

broadcasts. .

In December 2012, the Escort MobileTV accessory, which is a

miniature digital TV receiver that allows users to get mobile DTV broadcasts,

launched with compatibility for Apple's iPhones, iPads and iPod Touch devices.

The upgraded Escort MobileTV accessory will work with that

new iDTV USA app, which will soon be available on the Google Play Store, so

that Android devices can get the signals.

The Dyle mobile DTV broadcast has been launched by more than

90 stations in 35 markets reaching upwards of 55% of the population.

"By addressing the significant installed base of

Android smartphones and tablets, Escort will play an important role in making

Mobile TV available to a large segment of US consumers," noted Salil Dalvi

and Erik Moreno, co-general managers of Mobile Content Venture.

"Teaming up with iDTV USA and Dyle mobile TV has enabled

Escort to deliver mobile digital TV for customers on the go," added John

Larson, president and CEO of Escort, in a statement. "Adding to our

successful product release of the Apple compatible Escort MobileTV, we are now

including Android customers who will soon be able to view their favorite TV

programs while traveling."