CES: Entropic, Novabase Stick It To The Set-Top

Las Vegas – International CES – Joining a growing product movement, Novabase Digital TV Technologies and set-top silicon specialist Entropic Communications have jointly developed an HDMI-connected, IP-based set-top stick that can deliver secure broadcast video and over-the-top fare to the big screen.

The device, shown off here this week, receives content over 802.11n Wi-Fi, bakes in a Web browser, and is outfitted with the EN7589, a dual-core system-on-chip that Entropic developed specifically for the Portugal-based Novabase. They said it will be available in the first quarter.

The product follows a path blazed by retail devices such as the Google Chromecast, Sony Bravia Smart Stick and the Roku Streaming Stick. Among examples on the service provider front, Alticast is working with an unnamed original equipment manufacturer on an HDMI stick that supports the Reference Design Kit, a software stack being managed and implemented by Comcast and Time Warner Cable. Netgear this weekannounced a stick that will initially support Android, with RDK on the roadmap.

