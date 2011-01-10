CES: Enspert Launches Mobile DTV Solution

Enspert will be entering the global mobile TV chip-set and solutions market in 2011, supplying products for devices based on Google's Android system. The new mobile solutions suite includes a mobile TV reception chipset and a mobile TV router, which receives and transmits mobile signals via Wi-Fi. That would allow other devices not equipped with ASTC-M/H reception chip to display signals sent by U.S. broadcasters in the ATSC-M/H format.

Besides the supporting the standard for mobile DTV in North America, the solution also supports the ISDC-T (1-Seg) format used in Japan, Brazil and South America and the T-DMB and DAB used in Korea and Europe.

"We think this is the right time for us to enter the global mobile TV market," said Chang-Seok Lee, CEO of Enspert in a statement. Recently the Mobile Content Venture backed by U.S. broadcasters "announced they will be expanding mobile TV services targeting 40% of the nation's population by the end of 2011. Market adoption of mobile TV (ATSC-M/H) and solutions in the U.S. will be accelerating and our solution suite has the potential to fit in very nicely here."

The mobile TV reception solution introduced by Enspert can be applied not only to the Android tablet, but also a smartphone, PDA and PC or laptop, the company announced.