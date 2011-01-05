CES: Elemental Zips Video With Intel Chip

Elemental Technologies, a startup using PC-based chips for massively

parallel video processing, is migrating its system to support the 2nd

Generation Intel Core processor family -- and claims to have achieved

extremely fast transcoding performance.

Elemental's products use

off-the-shelf, programmable graphics processing units (GPUs) for

compute-intensive video processing and conversion tasks.

In a

technology demo at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Elemental

plans to show its Badaboom Media Converter taking advantage of a

feature in the Intel's next-generation PC processors called Quick Sync Video, which provides built-in hardware acceleration for video compression.

Click here to read the full article on Multichannel.com.

