CES: Elemental Zips Video With Intel Chip
Elemental Technologies, a startup using PC-based chips for massively
parallel video processing, is migrating its system to support the 2nd
Generation Intel Core processor family -- and claims to have achieved
extremely fast transcoding performance.
Elemental's products use
off-the-shelf, programmable graphics processing units (GPUs) for
compute-intensive video processing and conversion tasks.
In a
technology demo at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Elemental
plans to show its Badaboom Media Converter taking advantage of a
feature in the Intel's next-generation PC processors called Quick Sync Video, which provides built-in hardware acceleration for video compression.
