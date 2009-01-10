CES: EchoStar’s SlingLoaded HD DVR Wins 'Best of CES'

CES '09: Complete Coverage from Broadcasting & Cable

EchoStar’s SlingLoaded 922 HD DVR, the first to incorporate Sling Media’s patented place-shifting technology, has won a “Best of CES” award from the editors of CNET, officials said Saturday.

CNET, in cooperation with the Consumer Electronics Association, selected the EchoStar 922 SlingLoaded set-top box out of hundreds of entries from the 2009 International Consumer Electronics Show during a live CNET announcement in Las Vegas.

The EchoStar 922 won in the home video category, besting the other finalists Panasonic and LG. Only 10 products were given the exclusive “Best of CES” recognition.

The EchoStar 922 is an entertainment centerpiece combining the best of video and IP technologies into a capacitive-touch set-top box. By integrating Sling Media’s Slingbox technology, the EchoStar 922 lets TV aficionados watch and control their favorite TV shows and sporting events from anywhere in the world via a broadband Internet connection on their laptop or mobile phone.

Accessing multiple video sources, viewers will never run out of shows to watch. The EchoStar 922 features a massive 1 terabyte hard drive for up to 1,000 hours of storage and supports external hard drives.

EchoStar will deliver the EchoStar 922 to its first operator, Dish Network, this spring as the HD DuoDVR SlingLoaded ViP 922.