CES: EchoStar Acquires Move Networks Assets
Las Vegas - EchoStar Advanced
Technologies has acquired assets of Utah-based Move Networks, a
streaming-video startup whose investors included Cisco Systems and
Comcast.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. About 25 employees of
Move Networks will be joining EchoStar. They will remain based in
American Fork, Utah.
Move Networks had raised about $70 million from investors including
Steamboat Ventures, Hummer Winblad Venture Partners, Benchmark Capital,
Microsoft, Cisco Systems, Comcast and Televisa.
