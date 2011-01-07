CES: EchoStar Acquires Move Networks Assets

Las Vegas - EchoStar Advanced

Technologies has acquired assets of Utah-based Move Networks, a

streaming-video startup whose investors included Cisco Systems and

Comcast.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. About 25 employees of

Move Networks will be joining EchoStar. They will remain based in

American Fork, Utah.

Move Networks had raised about $70 million from investors including

Steamboat Ventures, Hummer Winblad Venture Partners, Benchmark Capital,

Microsoft, Cisco Systems, Comcast and Televisa.

Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com