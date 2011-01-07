CES: DISH Network Launches Android Tablet App

DISH Network announced today that its free DISH Remote Access app that gives DISH Network customers the ability to watch their live and recorded TV on compatible smartphones, tablets and laptops has upgraded to handle the Android tablet screens.

The move comes as consumer electronics manufacturers are launching a slew of new Android tablets at this year's Consumer Electronics Show and is one of several announcements this week by operators bringing content to tablets, with both Comcast and Time Warner Cable partnering with Samsung to bring TV to its smart devices.

To watch live and recorded TV on Android tablets DISH Network customers need a broadband-connected, Sling-enabled place-shifting device like the Sling Adapter that pairs with DISH Network's ViP 722 or 722k HD DVRs.

"DISH Network is the only pay-TV provider to offer a true TV everywhere solution, and now we've optimized that experience for the larger screen size of the Android tablets," said DISH Network Chief Marketing Officer Ira Bahr in a statement. "Now Dish Network customers can enjoy their TV Everywhere experience on tablets like the Galaxy Tab, as well as the dozens of new Android-based tablet devices soon to be introduced."

The DISH Remote Access app also allows DISH Network customers to operate as a remote control, browsing through nine days of programming and scheduling DVR recordings.

The free app is also compatible with iPad, iPhone, iPod touch, Android mobile phones and Blackberry devices.