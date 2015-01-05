CES: Dish Makes Its 4K Play

Las Vegas – Keeping pace with other major MVPDs, Dish Network on Monday introduced a 4K box and several other new features and services that will hook into its core Hopper HD-DVR platform.

The 4K Ultra HD Joey (pictured) will be available this summer and will be outfitted with the bandwidth-saving H.265/HEVC platform, 10-bit color, HDMI 2.0 (enabling up to 60 frames per second) alongside with the ability to decode legacy content that’s delivered in MPEG-4/H.264 and MPEG-2, the company said.

The device, which can connect like a standard Joey, is also equipped with a Broadcom-made dual-core ARM chipset, Bluetooth audio and picture-in-picture capabilities. That capability, the company said, will let consumers watch two shows in HD side-by-side.

