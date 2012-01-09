CES: Dish Adds iPad Access To Blockbuster Streaming-Movie Service

Complete Coverage: CES 2012

Dish Network released an iPad app for customers with its Blockbuster @Home service or who subscribe to premium movie packages, including HBO or Cinemax, to watch a selection of movies and TV shows on their tablets over any Internet connection.

On Monday, Dish is scheduled to debut a multiroom DVR -- dubbed Hopper -- along with plans to launch broadband satellite service later this summer.

The updated Dish Remote Access app, now available for iPad, is free to customers. The Blockbuster @Home service -- previously called Blockbuster Movie Pass -- provides DVDs by mail and streaming video over the Internet. The service is free for 12 months to new Dish subscribers and $10 per month for existing customers.

When Dish launched the Blockbuster service last fall, it included 100,000-plus movies, TV shows and videogames available by mail; 3,000 movies available on the TV; and more than 4,000 movies streamed to PCs.

