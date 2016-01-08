CES: ‘Digital Will Win the Decade’

YouTube may not take over the world by 2020, but digital video will, predicts one of YouTube’s top execs.

“Digital will win the decade,” Robert Kyncl, YouTube’s chief business officer, said Thursday during a CES keynote that was also livestreamed via Periscope.

He said digital video will “replace” TV in part because it’s immersive in ways that TV can’t be, is endlessly diverse, and is inherently mobile. Digital video, he said, "will become the single largest way people spend their free time.

“I don’t think digital video will grow linearly; I think it will grow exponentially,” Kyncl added, holding fast to a prediction that digital formats will present 75% of the total viewing pie by 2020.

