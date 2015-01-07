CES: Dealing With Disruption Necessary, Painful

Las Vegas – International CES – Rather than digging their heels in and bracing for change, companies – from behemoths to startups – must be agile enough to stay ahead of the technological pace and be ready to hop into adjacent markets... If they want to survive the long haul, that is.

That was one of the key messages Wednesday at a high power executive session aptly titled: Fast Innovation: Disrupt or be Disrupted.

One company that has had to change its ways is Cisco Systems, which recently underwent a big reorg to change the way it operates, including a reassembling of 70% of its engineering capabilities. And the latest shift was done not just to improve growth prospects but to help to ensure that it’s in position to survive.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.