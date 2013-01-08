CES: Cox Screens Its Next-Gen Personal Tablet TV App
Las Vegas -- Cox
Communications heralded its forthcoming personalized, interactive app for
mobile devices that let subscribers watch video and control their viewing in
new ways as an industry game-changer -- although initially the app will not
deliver the full TV lineup.
Cox announced the
next-generation mobile app, developed with Cisco Systems and NDS (now part of
Cisco), at a press conference Monday at the Wynn Las Vegas hotel.
"The last 50
years have been focused on the video experience from a living room perspective,"
Cox president Pat Esser said at the event. "We want to make the experience you
have with Cox both on the primary screen and the second screen thrilling and
satisfying."
The MSO is aiming
to launch the new app in May. Cox gave attendees a sneak peek at the app, which
is first being developed for Apple's iPad. The operator plans to integrate all
of its mobile applications into this one app, which Cox calls Personal Video
Experience but will be rebranded when it launches. Cox expects to deliver the
application for additional devices by the end of the year.
