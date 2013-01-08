CES: Cox Screens Its Next-Gen Personal Tablet TV App

CompleteCoverage: CES 2013

Las Vegas -- Cox

Communications heralded its forthcoming personalized, interactive app for

mobile devices that let subscribers watch video and control their viewing in

new ways as an industry game-changer -- although initially the app will not

deliver the full TV lineup.

Cox announced the

next-generation mobile app, developed with Cisco Systems and NDS (now part of

Cisco), at a press conference Monday at the Wynn Las Vegas hotel.

"The last 50

years have been focused on the video experience from a living room perspective,"

Cox president Pat Esser said at the event. "We want to make the experience you

have with Cox both on the primary screen and the second screen thrilling and

satisfying."

The MSO is aiming

to launch the new app in May. Cox gave attendees a sneak peek at the app, which

is first being developed for Apple's iPad. The operator plans to integrate all

of its mobile applications into this one app, which Cox calls Personal Video

Experience but will be rebranded when it launches. Cox expects to deliver the

application for additional devices by the end of the year.

