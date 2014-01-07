CES: Comcast Working On More 4K TV Deals

Complete Coverage: CES 2014

Las Vegas – International CES – Comcast is developing a 4K video streaming app that will debut later this year on new Samsung 4K TV sets, and there’s much more of that sort of thing in the MSO's Ultra HD pipeline.

In addition to Samsung, Comcast is “working with several others” on apps that will allow the MSO to deliver 4K video on-demand directly to the TV over broadband, MSO executive vice president and chief technology officer Tony Werner said here on a 4K panel.

“We are keen on 4K,” he said.

Although Comcast’s initial foray into 4K will rely on public Internet connections, Werner is not overly concerned about the amount of bandwidth it will require to deliver. “We like bandwidth-intensive applications,” he said. “Bandwidth is our friend, and it’s the business that we’re in.”

