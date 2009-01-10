CES: Comcast, Time Warner Cable To Flip Tru2way Switch By July 1

CES '09: Complete Coverage from Broadcasting & Cable

Las Vegas -- Comcast and Time Warner Cable executives said they’re on track to enable support for retail devices compatible with CableLabs' tru2way interactive TV specification across their footprints by July 1.

The six biggest U.S. MSOs committed to the July 2009 deadline in pacts with major consumer-electronics companies signed last summer. The deal effectively resolved the cable industry’s disagreement with CE companies about how operators will provide access to two-way cable services.

Ten of Time Warner Cable’s 22 divisions have now deployed tru2way, which represents about 50% of its digital base or 12 million homes passed, said Kevin Leddy, the operator’s executive vice president of technology policy and product management.

“We’re on track to get all of our divisions, both Motorola and SA, rolled out by July,” Leddy said. He spoke Saturday on the CES panel “Tru2way Here and Now,” moderated by CTAM president and CEO Char Beales.

Bob Faught, Comcast senior vice president of retail and alternate channel sales, said the company also is getting ready to have all its systems up and running by July 1. Comcast in October turned on tru2way support in Chicago and Denver systems, as part of working with Panasonic to sell tru2way-based HDTVs through limited retail outlets in those markets.

Also by July 1, the six MSOs pledged that 20% of all new cable set-tops would be tru2way-enabled, to ensure common reliance on the spec. “The idea was that this would be the cooperative path forward to interactive TV for everybody,” said Jud Cary, CableLabs vice president of video technology policy.

