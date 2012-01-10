CES: Comcast to Speed Up Tru2way Set-Tops With Myriad's Java Software

Complete Coverage: CES 2012

Las Vegas - Comcast is adding more oomph to its tru2way set-top software platform for Xfinity TV, announcing plans to use Java-based software from Switzerland's Myriad Group AG in its next-generation tru2way, IP and hybrid set-tops and other devices.

Under the deal, Myriad will integrate its CDCA Java Virtual Machine into the Comcast Device Software Reference Design Kit. That, according to the companies, will deliver a consistent operating environment and improved application performance, as well as speed up the time for manufacturers to deliver.

Comcast's Device Software Reference Design Kit (RDK) includes the CableLabs OpenCable Application Platform (OCAP) reference implementation software, along with other open-source components. The MSO officially announced its strategy move to tru2way-based set-tops in mid-2010, picking NDS as the systems integrator on the project.

