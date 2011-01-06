CES: Cisco 'Videoscape' to Arm Ops in Co-Opting Over-The-Top
Las Vegas - Cisco
Systems laid out a vision to let service providers blend TV with Web
content, personal media and social-networking, with a software-based
architecture dubbed Videoscape.
"We think the future is going to
be about reinventing the TV," Cisco chairman and CEO John Chambers said
at a press conference here at the Consumer Electronics Show.
The
company described Videoscape as a comprehensive TV platform for service
providers that will deliver a "truly immersive home and mobile video
entertainment experience."
