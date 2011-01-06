CES: Cisco 'Videoscape' to Arm Ops in Co-Opting Over-The-Top

Las Vegas - Cisco

Systems laid out a vision to let service providers blend TV with Web

content, personal media and social-networking, with a software-based

architecture dubbed Videoscape.

"We think the future is going to

be about reinventing the TV," Cisco chairman and CEO John Chambers said

at a press conference here at the Consumer Electronics Show.

The

company described Videoscape as a comprehensive TV platform for service

providers that will deliver a "truly immersive home and mobile video

entertainment experience."

