CES: Cisco Rolls Videoscape Into The Cloud
Complete Coverage: CES 2014
Las Vegas – International CES – Hoping to make its multiscreen platform attractive to a broader range of both large and small service providers, Cisco System on Monday announced a cloud-focused, more virtualized version of Videoscape that will enable the company to sell it "as a service."
Cisco said it's enabling this in part through OpenStack, an open-sourced cloud operating system founded by Rackspace and NASA. Among recent, cable-focused examples, Comcast built its new IP-capable X1 platform on OpenStack, and implemented an OpenStack-based private cloud in tandem with Cisco.
However, Cisco said its new software-as-a-service approach with Videoscape will enable it to continue working with large MSOs that can stand up their own private cloud-based platforms, while also establishing a new approach that can lean on third-party, public cloud infrastructures. That, Cisco claimed, enables it to provide a hosted, more modular version of Videoscape that can be marketed to smaller tier 1 providers, as well as tier 2 and tier 3 video service providers that don't have the size and resources to do it all on their own.
"The next step is to offer Videoscape as a service," Joe Cozzolino, Cisco's senior VP and general manager, Service Provider Video Infrastructure, told Multichannel News at an event for press and analysis.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.