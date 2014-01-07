CES: Cisco Rolls Videoscape Into The Cloud

Complete Coverage: CES 2014

Las Vegas – International CES – Hoping to make its multiscreen platform attractive to a broader range of both large and small service providers, Cisco System on Monday announced a cloud-focused, more virtualized version of Videoscape that will enable the company to sell it "as a service."

Cisco said it's enabling this in part through OpenStack, an open-sourced cloud operating system founded by Rackspace and NASA. Among recent, cable-focused examples, Comcast built its new IP-capable X1 platform on OpenStack, and implemented an OpenStack-based private cloud in tandem with Cisco.

However, Cisco said its new software-as-a-service approach with Videoscape will enable it to continue working with large MSOs that can stand up their own private cloud-based platforms, while also establishing a new approach that can lean on third-party, public cloud infrastructures. That, Cisco claimed, enables it to provide a hosted, more modular version of Videoscape that can be marketed to smaller tier 1 providers, as well as tier 2 and tier 3 video service providers that don't have the size and resources to do it all on their own.

"The next step is to offer Videoscape as a service," Joe Cozzolino, Cisco's senior VP and general manager, Service Provider Video Infrastructure, told Multichannel News at an event for press and analysis.

