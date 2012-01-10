CES: Cisco Pushes Videoscape Into 'Cloud' Formation

Complete Coverage: CES 2012

Las Vegas - Cisco Systems is extending its next-generation Videoscape TV platform with new products to rain down "video in the cloud," which the company promises will let service providers deliver a consistent look-and-feel across any device and paves the way for full IPTV down the road.

Also Tuesday, Cisco is announcing Videoscape customer wins with Canadian MSO Rogers Communications, French cable operator Numéricable and Israeli satellite TV provider YES.

Cisco originally launched the Videoscape strategy at last year's CES, to meld traditional TV and Internet-delivered content into a unified service. At the 2012 show, the vendor will highlight multiscreen capabilities that deliver live TV and video-on-demand not only to PCs and Macs, but also across iPads, iPhones and Android devices.

