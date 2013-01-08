CES: Cisco Paints NDS Into 'Videoscape Unity'

CompleteCoverage: CES 2013

Las Vegas --

Cisco Systems said it has integrated the multiscreen-video elements of NDS --

which it acquired for $5 billion last year -- into Videoscape Unity, an

expanded version of the video services delivery platform Cisco launched two years ago at CES.

The consolidated

Videoscape Unity, announced Monday, includes new preintegrated applications for

service providers, including a network digital video recorder that can deliver

content over any network to any screen. However, it also remains modular and

based on open interfaces, allowing operators to pick and choose the elements

they wish to deploy, according to Cisco executives.

"It represents

the unification of the user experience for all content," including traditional

TV programming as well as over-the-top and even free content, Marthin De Beer,

senior vice president of Cisco's Video and Collaboration Group, said at a press

conference here. "The world of television is expanding way beyond the

television and way beyond the living room."

Click

