CES: Cisco Paints NDS Into 'Videoscape Unity'
CompleteCoverage: CES 2013
Las Vegas --
Cisco Systems said it has integrated the multiscreen-video elements of NDS --
which it acquired for $5 billion last year -- into Videoscape Unity, an
expanded version of the video services delivery platform Cisco launched two years ago at CES.
The consolidated
Videoscape Unity, announced Monday, includes new preintegrated applications for
service providers, including a network digital video recorder that can deliver
content over any network to any screen. However, it also remains modular and
based on open interfaces, allowing operators to pick and choose the elements
they wish to deploy, according to Cisco executives.
"It represents
the unification of the user experience for all content," including traditional
TV programming as well as over-the-top and even free content, Marthin De Beer,
senior vice president of Cisco's Video and Collaboration Group, said at a press
conference here. "The world of television is expanding way beyond the
television and way beyond the living room."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.