CES: Cisco, Innovid Partner on Second Screen Ads

During CES, video advertising tech provider Innovid and Cisco will be demonstrating a new system to instantly deliver second screen ads to mobile devices and laptops based on keywords spoken during TV programming.

The demoes are the first time the system has been shown in the U.S. and reflect a growing push to find ways to better monetize second screen efforts.

The technology uses Innovid's interactive advertising platform and Contexta, Cisco's cloud-based system that analyzes broadcast content and generates relevant metadata about words being spoken. Once Contexta identifies the word and its context, the Cisco/Innovid system determines which ads to deliver and the Innovid ad server delivers an interactive ad to the second screen, the companies explained.