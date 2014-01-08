CES: CenturyLink Shows Prism TV App On LG Smart TVs

Complete Coverage: CES 2014

Las Vegas — International CES — Ahead of a pilot slated to get underway later this year, CenturyLink is demonstrating its recently upgraded Prism TV app running on new-generation smart TVs from LG Electronics.

As part of the pilot program, CenturyLink said it also plans to deploy its app on LG-made, Android-powered HDMI streaming sticks.

The LG hook-up comes a week after CenturyLink launched the 3.0 version of the Prism TV app, which currently supports 100 live TV channels when accessed on the customer’s home network. When accessed on the go on smartphones and tablets, Prism TV offers access to as many as 25 live TV channels.

LG’s new smart TVs are powered by the webOS platform, which the consumer electronics giant acquired from Hewlett-Packard about a year ago.

