CES: CEA's Shapiro Touts UltraViolet

CompleteCoverage: CES 2013

During a State of the CE Industry keynote shortly before the

opening of the 2013 International CES exhibition, Consumer Electronics

Association president and CEO Gary Shapiro gave prominent mention to the

partnerships with major content providers and brought up studio presidents from

Lionsgate, Paramount, Sony, Twentieth Century Fox, Universal and Warner Bros.

to the stage to promote the UltraViolet initiative.

The UltraViolet effort is designed to allow consumers to

access digital copies of their DVD and Blu-ray discs and movie downloads on

other devices. Appearing on stage with Shapiro, Ron Sanders, president of

Warner Bros., notes that over nine million UltraViolet accounts have been set

up and that they expect to pass the 10 million mark shortly.

A number of CE players, including Sony, Samsung, LG,

Panasonic, Philips, Toshiba, and Vizio are the partnering with the studios in

the UltraViolet effort.

To further boost usage, Sanders noted that later this year,

people who sign up for an UltraViolet account later this year will receive 10

free movies.

Also during his keynote Shapiro noted that over 20,000 new

products would launched or announced this year at the CES show, which will

have a record 1.9 million square feet of exhibit space.