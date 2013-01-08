CES: CEA's Shapiro Touts UltraViolet
During a State of the CE Industry keynote shortly before the
opening of the 2013 International CES exhibition, Consumer Electronics
Association president and CEO Gary Shapiro gave prominent mention to the
partnerships with major content providers and brought up studio presidents from
Lionsgate, Paramount, Sony, Twentieth Century Fox, Universal and Warner Bros.
to the stage to promote the UltraViolet initiative.
The UltraViolet effort is designed to allow consumers to
access digital copies of their DVD and Blu-ray discs and movie downloads on
other devices. Appearing on stage with Shapiro, Ron Sanders, president of
Warner Bros., notes that over nine million UltraViolet accounts have been set
up and that they expect to pass the 10 million mark shortly.
A number of CE players, including Sony, Samsung, LG,
Panasonic, Philips, Toshiba, and Vizio are the partnering with the studios in
the UltraViolet effort.
To further boost usage, Sanders noted that later this year,
people who sign up for an UltraViolet account later this year will receive 10
free movies.
Also during his keynote Shapiro noted that over 20,000 new
products would launched or announced this year at the CES show, which will
have a record 1.9 million square feet of exhibit space.
