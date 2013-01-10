CES: Canon Launches Two New Cinema EOS 4K Lenses

CompleteCoverage: CES 2013





Canon continues to expand its product line for cameras with

large sensors using Super 35mm or full-frame 35mm imagers, with the launch of

two new Canon Cinema EOS lenses, the CN-E14mm T3.1 L F and CN-E135mm T2.2 L F

single-focal-length lenses.





The new lenses increase the number of lenses in the Canon

Cinema EOS System of professional digital cinematography products and are part

of a larger push by the company to expand its presence in film and TV

production.





"Since our introduction to the film and television

production industry back in November 2011, we have brought to market five

Cinema prime lenses, two top-end Cinema zoom lenses, two compact Cinema zoom

lenses, and four professional digital cinematography cameras all within 18

months," said Yuichi Ishizuka, executive VP and general manager, Imaging

Technologies & Communications Group, Canon U.S.A in a statement. "This is a

testament to the company's dedication to the needs of the growing and diverse

universe of professionals creating 4K, 2K, and HD moving-image content for

theatrical, television, and other high-resolution digital production markets.

We look forward to continuing to serve these professionals with Canon Cinema

EOS products designed to help them achieve their creative imperatives and

commercial aspirations."





With the new lenses, the Canon Cinema EOS System now

includes the EOS C500 4K/2K Digital Cinema Camera, EOS C300 Digital

Cinema Camera, EOS C100 Digital Video Camera and EOS-1D C 4K DSLR Cinema Camera

and four Canon Cinema zoom lenses.





The CN-E14mm T3.1 L F single-focal-length lens is expected

to be available in April 2013 for an estimated retail price of $5,500. The

CN-E135mm T2.2 L F single-focal-length lens is expected to ship one month later

in May 2013 at a suggested retail price of $5,200.





Separately, Canon will be presented with an Emmy on Jan. 10

in Las Vegas during CES for "Improvements to large format CMOS Imagers for

use in HD broadcast video cameras."