CES: Cablevision Cuts CDN Deal With Netflix

CompleteCoverage: CES 2013

Las Vegas --

Cablevision Systems announced a deal with Netflix to pipe Internet video

directly into the MSO's network, which will let the operator's subscribers

access high-bandwidth content including "Super HD" and 3DTV content from

Netflix.

Cablevision is

participating in Netflix's Open Connect private content delivery network, which

it launched last year.

"Optimum is

committed to providing the highest-quality TV, phone and Internet to our

customers, and our new partnership with Netflix supports this critical

objective," Cablevision president and CEO James Dolan said in a statement.

"With Open Connect, we are establishing a direct local connection with Netflix

that delivers a higher-quality Netflix viewing experience for Optimum customers

than Verizon or AT&T can provide, including access to new Netflix Super HD

and 3D TV shows and movies."

