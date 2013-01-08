CES: Cablevision Cuts CDN Deal With Netflix
Las Vegas --
Cablevision Systems announced a deal with Netflix to pipe Internet video
directly into the MSO's network, which will let the operator's subscribers
access high-bandwidth content including "Super HD" and 3DTV content from
Netflix.
Cablevision is
participating in Netflix's Open Connect private content delivery network, which
it launched last year.
"Optimum is
committed to providing the highest-quality TV, phone and Internet to our
customers, and our new partnership with Netflix supports this critical
objective," Cablevision president and CEO James Dolan said in a statement.
"With Open Connect, we are establishing a direct local connection with Netflix
that delivers a higher-quality Netflix viewing experience for Optimum customers
than Verizon or AT&T can provide, including access to new Netflix Super HD
and 3D TV shows and movies."
