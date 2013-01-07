CES: Broadcom Powers Pace's Comcast X1 Set-Tops
Las Vegas -- U.K. set-top maker Pace is using Broadcom's
connected home set-top box chip, running Comcast's Reference Design Kit
middleware, in the RNG150N interactive set-top now shipping to subscribers of
the Comcast Xfinity X1 service.
The Comcast RNG150N set-top is based on Broadcom's BCM7125
system-on-a-chip and runs RDK version 1.1, which is based on CableLabs'
OpenCable Application Platform spec.
The Broadcom chip supports video-on-demand, IP video
streaming and integration of Comcast's X1 user interface system with features
for social networking, personalization and fast search.
The Pace RNG150N set-top can be configured to run the X1
user interface as a multiroom DVR client device connected to an XG1 DVR gateway
server.
