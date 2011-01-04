CES: Broadcom Knits NDS Security Into 3D-Capable Set-Top Chips

Broadcom has integrated NDS's VideoGuard Security Kernel into its

family of 11 system-on-a-chip solutions based on a 40-nanometer

architecture, each of which has the horsepower to handle full-resolution

3DTV content as well as secure content sharing over home networks.

The

40-nanometer set-top box designs from Broadcom will integrate NDS's

advanced conditional access features such as Control Word Protection and

ICAM (integrated conditional access module) into silicon.

"The

NDS VideoGuard security architecture enables pay-TV operators to

securely deliver broadcast and on-demand content and services to devices

in and around the home," NDS vice president of consumer device

platforms Martin Kaufmann said in a statement. "The integration of our

Security Kernel with Broadcom chipsets enables us to provide a more

advanced and hardened level of protection for operators who select

Broadcom technology."

