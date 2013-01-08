CES: Broadcom Debuts Chips for 1-Gig Cable Modems, Ultra HD Set-Tops

CompleteCoverage: CES 2013

Las Vegas --

Broadcom is unveiling its first gigabit-speed DOCSIS 3.0 integrated circuit and

also is introducing what it claims is the world's first Ultra HD TV video decoder

chip, even though Ultra HD televisions today are pricey and years away from

mass-market adoption.

Broadcom's

fourth-generation DOCSIS 3.0 system-on-a-chip solution, the BCM3384, provides

the ability to perform channel bonding across up to 24 downstream channels (for

throughput speeds up to 960 Megabits per second in North American cable

systems) and eight upstream channels (for up to 240 Mbps).

Broadcom was

beaten to market with a 1 Gbps cable modem chip by Intel, which introduced its

Puma 6 chip last year.

But Jay Kirchoff,

Broadcom vice president of marketing for cable broadband, said just as

important as being able to receive nearly 1 Gig into the home is being able to

distribute inside the home. Broadcom is pushing its "5G" Wi-Fi chips, which support

the IEEE 802.11ac standard, for delivering gigabit Wi-Fi speeds.

