CES: Broadcom Chips In For DOCSIS 3.1

Broadcom is using this week’s International CES to unveil its first system-on-a-chip based on DOCSIS 3.1, the emerging CableLabs spec that is paving a path toward multi-gigabit speeds over HFC networks.

Broadcom, the first chipmaker to introduce a D3.1-based chipset, unveiled the BCM93390, a modem reference design that also bakes in 802.11ac WiFi radios that, it claims, can also pump out in-home wireless speeds of up to 2 Gbps.

Intel and STMicroelectronics, which is demonstrating DOCSIS 3.1 here at the show, are among the other chipmakers known to be developing DOCSIS 3.1 silicon.

