CES: Bravo Launches Connected TV App

Las Vegas -- NBCUniversal's Bravo Media announced the launch
of its first app for connected TVs, designed to engage fans with supplemental
on-demand video, games, polls, information and social sharing across a range of
the network's shows and personalities.
Initially the app will be available across a range of
devices, including Samsung Smart TVs and Smart Blu-ray players, Yahoo Widgets
and Google TV.
The connected TV app, designed as a complement to Bravo
programming, provides a customized user interface to give fans a way to build
custom playlists based on their interests, favorite celebrities, shows or
topics like Top Chef Quickfire challenges.
Additional features include: show schedules, episode
descriptions, photo galleries, "Bravolebrities" profiles and a new content
inbox.
Bravo is pitching advertisers on new sponsorship for the
connected TV app, with branded-bottom third snipes, traditional pre-roll video
and embedded logo placement, along with customized experiences with integration
of branded content.
