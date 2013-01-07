CES: Bravo Launches Connected TV App

CompleteCoverage: CES 2013

Las Vegas -- NBCUniversal's Bravo Media announced the launch

of its first app for connected TVs, designed to engage fans with supplemental

on-demand video, games, polls, information and social sharing across a range of

the network's shows and personalities.

Initially the app will be available across a range of

devices, including Samsung Smart TVs and Smart Blu-ray players, Yahoo Widgets

and Google TV.

The connected TV app, designed as a complement to Bravo

programming, provides a customized user interface to give fans a way to build

custom playlists based on their interests, favorite celebrities, shows or

topics like Top Chef Quickfire challenges.

Additional features include: show schedules, episode

descriptions, photo galleries, "Bravolebrities" profiles and a new content

inbox.

Bravo is pitching advertisers on new sponsorship for the

connected TV app, with branded-bottom third snipes, traditional pre-roll video

and embedded logo placement, along with customized experiences with integration

of branded content.