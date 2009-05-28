CES Attendance Figure Higher Than Originally Announced

The Consumer Electronics Show was even bigger than the Consumer Electronics Association (CEA) said it was, but that was still down considerably from the year before.

An independent audit conducted by Veris Consulting for CEA put attendance at 113,085, topping the 110,000 estimate released onsite at the January convention. Last year's attendance at the CES convention was 141,150, according to CEA.

"This audit report confirms that the 2009 International CES succeeded, despite an economic downturn, in attracting top executives, retail buyers, content providers, entertainment executives, venture capitalists, engineers, government officials and media from around the globe," said CEA President Gary Shapiro in announcing the audit results.

The audit was not in response to any question about the onsite figure, but has become a regular follow-up for CEA said spokesperson Tara Dunion.