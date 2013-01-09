CES: Aereo CEO Details Expansion Plans

CompleteCoverage: CES 2013

With the completion of a $38 million round of Series B

funding, announced Tuesday, Aereo has raised more than enough funding to

complete the rollout of the service into 22 markets by the end of the first

half of the year.

Thenationwide rollout is expected to be completed by the end of the year,

though the timeline for going live in specific markets will depend on speed of

construction, Aereo's CEO and founder, Chet Kanojia, told B&C at the 2013

International CES.

The company is already offering a service in New York City

and has identified Boston; Miami; Austin; Atlanta; Chicago; Dallas; Houston;

Washington, D.C.; Baltimore; Detroit; Denver; Minneapolis, Philadelphia;

Pittsburgh; Tampa; Cleveland; Kansas City; Raleigh-Durham, N.C.; Salt Lake City;

Birmingham; Providence, R.I.; and Madison, Wis., as markets for rollouts in the

first half of the year.

Aereo provides live broadcast signals to Internet-connected

devices, including smart TVs, smartphones, tablets and computers. Users are

charged either $1 a day, $8 a month or $80 a year.

Broadcasters have sued Aereo, which does not pay them for

their signals, claiming copyright violations. Aereo contends that the service

is legal under fair use provisions because each user receives the signals from

its own separate antenna.

Kanojia declined to discuss the number of subscribers or

users of the service. He said that usage had been very good. "About three-quarters

watch five to seven shows" and half are watching "15 shows a week," he said.

Among the users, about half didn't have a multichannel subscription before

starting Aereo and the other half use it to supplement their cable or other

multichannel subscription.

Litigation remains a major wild card in the services

expansion.

Kanojia said that it would be difficult to say how long the

legal battle might last. Broadcasters are currently appealing a decision that

denied their request for a preliminary injunction to shut down the service.

Those appeals will have to be exhausted before the two sides move onto a trial.

The explosion of connected devices at the 2013 International

CES was an encouraging trend for the service's prospects, he noted.

Looking forward, he said that they were thinking about

adding social media and TV experiences to the service. "There is currently

nothing that is really compelling in that area and we'd like to take advantage

of that," he said.

Aereo currently does not collect a great deal of user data,

but could in the future if programmers wanted to work with it on developing new

offerings, Kanojia said.

He also said that the service has the ability to provide

ratings. "Nielsen has said they could do it," he said. "We don't have a need to

do it but if someone wanted them, we'd be happy to work with them."