CES: ActiveVideo Inks Pact With Funai For Over-The-Top TV
ActiveVideo Networks struck an agreement with Funai Electric Co.,
under which the consumer electronics maker will embed the vendor's
network-based CloudTV software in various Internet-connected HDTVs and
Blu-ray Disc players.
The companies expect that products
CloudTV-enabled products will be available at retail in the second
quarter of 2011. However, Funai did not specify what services it will
deliver through the ActiveVideo software.
Cablevision Systems is currently ActiveVideo's largest single customer.
The MSO uses the interactive TV system to deliver different services and
features to subscribers, like games and video mosaics.
The
deal is the first consumer-electronics deal for ActiveVideo. Funai
Electric manufactures Philips, Emerson, Magnavox and Sylvania brand
televisions and Blu-ray Disc players.
