CES: ActiveVideo Inks Pact With Funai For Over-The-Top TV

ActiveVideo Networks struck an agreement with Funai Electric Co.,

under which the consumer electronics maker will embed the vendor's

network-based CloudTV software in various Internet-connected HDTVs and

Blu-ray Disc players.

The companies expect that products

CloudTV-enabled products will be available at retail in the second

quarter of 2011. However, Funai did not specify what services it will

deliver through the ActiveVideo software.

Cablevision Systems is currently ActiveVideo's largest single customer.

The MSO uses the interactive TV system to deliver different services and

features to subscribers, like games and video mosaics.

The

deal is the first consumer-electronics deal for ActiveVideo. Funai

Electric manufactures Philips, Emerson, Magnavox and Sylvania brand

televisions and Blu-ray Disc players.

