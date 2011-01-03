CES: 3D TV Will Try, Try Again

If at first you don't succeed ... well, try those

funny-looking glasses on again.

Following the mega-hype surrounding 3D at the 2010 Consumer

Electronics Show, sales of 3D-capable TV sets closed out the year with a

whimper and content was scarce. But the industry will be back in Las Vegas for

round two this week, to try to break through to the third dimension.

"The 3DTV

manufacturers can't afford for it to fizzle away - you'll see more aggressive

pricing," Technicolor chief marketing officer Ahmad Ouri said. "What remains

constant is the lack of 3D content."

That's bound to change in 2011. Discovery Communications,

Sony and IMAX - which announced a partnership to create a 24-hour 3D channel at

last year's CES - are expected unveil the official name for the network and

announce initial affiliates in Las Vegas this week, according to industry

sources. (The companies declined to provide further details ahead of the

launch.)

The Culver City, Calif.-based venture, which has been doing

business with the placeholder name "3D Net," has already announced parts of its

programming lineup. That includes several original series produced in native 3D

on bull riding, motocross, jet-skiing and other extreme action sports, plus

IMAX's Into the Deep 3D, Sony's

animated Cloudy With a Chance of

Meatballs and documentaries like Magnificent

Desolation: Walking on the Moon 3D.

HBO is also getting into the three-dimensional action, with

plans to debut a slate of 3D movies on-demand with Comcast and Verizon

Communications' FiOS TV this week (see HBO 3D VOD story, p. TK). And In Demand

in January will premiere several 3D VOD titles, including Shrek Forever After, Despicable

Me and Alpha and Omega.

3D ECOSYSTEM

"In 2011, we

will witness the beginning of the emergence of a 3D ecosystem for home

entertainment," said Shahid Khan, chairman of digital-media measurement firm

MediaMorph. But "3DTV will not become mainstream for a number of years," he

added.

A trend that could spur uptake: 3DTVs that support cheaper -

and more comfortable - passive, polarized glasses, like those used in movie

theaters. The first generation of 3D sets used battery-powered active-shutter

glasses, which are pricier (at up to $150 a pop) and bulkier, but kept the

costs of the sets themselves lower.

Vizio is expected to show off the 65-inch Razor LED LCD HDTV

with passive glasses. The "Theater 3D" technology produces "clear, flicker-free

3D images that are noticeably brighter than conventional 3D," the vendor

claims. The set, with four sets of 3D glasses, will sell for an initial list

price of $3,500.

Toshiba, for its part, has developed an "autostereoscopic"

consumer 3DTV television, which means it requires no headgear at all. But the sets

are considerably more expensive than glasses-based 3DTVs and require you to sit

fairly still, lest you destroy the three-dimensional illusion.

The Regza GL1 is being introduced initially in Japan, priced

at about $1,440 U.S. for a 12-inch model and $2,880 for the 20-inch version.

Meanwhile, Broadcom will demo a supercharged set-top

system-on-a-chip, with more than twice the horsepower of previous generations,

to deliver full-resolution 3DTV, as opposed to today's "frame-compatible"

format that requires no new video-delivery infrastructure. "Operators are

supporting 3D today on MPEG-4 devices, but there's strong demand and pull for

full 3D," Broadcom senior director of marketing for set-top-box products John

Gleiter said.

So far, 3D television hasn't knocked viewers' socks off.

Fewer than 1% of U.S. households have an HDTV set that is 3D-capable, while 61%

have at least one high-definition TV set, according to a November 2010 survey

conducted by Leichtman Research Group. Almost 80% of adults in the U.S. have

heard of 3DTV, but of those, just 8% are "very interested" in getting a 3D

television set.

SCREEN FLINGS

Delivering video to iPad-like tablets, smart phones and

other devices also will be a big story line at CES, with Cisco Systems,

Motorola, SeaChange International and Technicolor each teeing up demonstrations

in this domain.

Motorola Mobility is expected to launch a tablet computer,

based on the "Honeycomb" version of Google's Android operating system designed

for tablet devices. In addition, the company will showcase a device to let pay

TV subscribers stream video from set-tops to mobile devices within the home.

SeaChange will team up with set-top box and chip makers that

have integrated its VividLogic Tru2way software stack, showing how TV operators

can deliver video to "every screen" in the connected home.

And Technicolor will feature a software-based "multi-device

user experience" centered around providing simple content navigation with

social-networking capabilities. The solution also promises to let consumers get

video on any connected device in the home, regardless of media source.

"We believe the

timing is right for network service providers," Technicolor's Ouri said. "What

they're all going to be shopping for this CES is, how do they compete with the

over-the-top guys and cut down on the cord-shaving?"