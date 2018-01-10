CES 2018: Recent Rainfall to Blame for Convention Center Power Outage

Las Vegas -- Condensation from yesterday’s major rainfall here appears to be the culprit behind a temporary power outage that impacted parts of the Central Hall and South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center and caused havoc for thousands of CES attendees and exhibitors.

"Today at approximately 11:15 AM, the Central Hall and South Hall bridge meeting rooms at the Las Vegas Convention Center lost power,” the Las Vegas Visitor and Convention Authority, NV Energy and Consumer Technology Association (CTA), said in a statement.

“Power in the South Hall was restored within minutes, and power has now been fully restored to all areas,” they added. “A preliminary assessment indicates that condensation from heavy rainfall caused a flashover on one of the facility's transformers. We are grateful to NV Energy for their swift assistance, to our customers and their clients for their patience and to the staff for ensuring the safety and security of all attendees and exhibitors."

