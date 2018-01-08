CES 2018: Haier Hooks Up With Android TV

Haier said it has struck an expanded deal with Google to launch a series of Android TV products on a global basis in 2018.



Haier noted that it is adding Android TV products to the mix following an earlier focus on TVs that use Google's Chromecast built in platform. Before throwing its lot in with Google, Haier had also developed smart TVs that were powered by Roku’s OS.



Haier said it plans to introduce a lineup of Android TVs (based on the Android Oreo OS) in mid-2018, initially in North America. Haier didn’t announce pricing, but noted that the new family of TVs will include models that support 4K resolution and integration of the Google’s digital assistant technology.



The CE company will show some of its coming Android TV-based products at this week’s CES in Las Vegas.



"Haier is expanding on the success of Haier Chromecast built in televisions, by taking the next step and enhancing our partnership with Google on a global basis," John Homlish, president of Haier America's Digital Products Group, said in a statement.



Westinghouse Electronics is also using CES to trot out a new family of TVs that are powered by the Android TV platform.



